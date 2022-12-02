Tough tussle: Osage breaks free from Manly Central Springs 27-25

Osage fans held their breath in an uneasy 27-25 victory over Manly Central Springs for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 2.
Last season, Osage and Manly Central Springs squared off with January 31, 2022 at Manly Central Springs High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
