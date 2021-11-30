 Skip to main content
Tough tussle: Clinton steps past Davenport West 41-38

Clinton poked just enough holes in Davenport West's defense to garner a taut 41-38 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on November 30.

The start wasn't the problem for Davenport West, who began with a 14-6 edge over Clinton through the end of the first quarter.

Davenport West came from behind to grab the advantage 19-18 at intermission over Clinton.

Clinton's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 23-19 scoring edge over Davenport West.

