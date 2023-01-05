Too wild to tame: Winthrop East Buchanan topples Central City 68-53

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Winthrop East Buchanan still prevailed 68-53 against Central City for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 5.
Last season, Winthrop East Buchanan and Central City squared off with February 15, 2022 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
