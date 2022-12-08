 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too wild to tame: Waverly-Sr topples Clear Lake 48-34

Waverly-Sr put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Clear Lake in a 48-34 decision at Clear Lake High on December 8 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Waverly-Sr and Clear Lake faced off on January 24, 2022 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Clear Lake faced off against Webster City and Waverly-Sr took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on December 3 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For more, click here.

