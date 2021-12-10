 Skip to main content
Too wild to tame: Marion Linn-Mar topples Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 37-23

Playing with a winning hand, Marion Linn-Mar trumped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 37-23 on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Marion Linn-Mar a 14-2 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.

Marion Linn-Mar kept an 18-11 halftime margin at Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's expense.

Marion Linn-Mar's leverage showed as it carried a 23-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 4, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Muscatine and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Iowa City on December 3 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. Click here for a recap

