Too wild to tame: Marengo Iowa Valley topples Keota 50-36

Marengo Iowa Valley collected a 50-36 victory over Keota in Iowa girls basketball on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Keota faced off against Belle Plaine and Marengo Iowa Valley took on Sigourney on January 18 at Sigourney High School. Click here for a recap
