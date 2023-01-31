Too wild to tame: Lake Mills topples Buffalo Center North Iowa 58-42

Lake Mills trucked Buffalo Center North Iowa on the road to a 58-42 victory on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Lake Mills and Buffalo Center North Iowa played in a 46-36 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Belmond-Klemme . Click here for a recap. Lake Mills took on Eagle Grove on January 24 at Lake Mills High School. For more, click here.

