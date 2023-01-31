 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too wild to tame: Lake Mills topples Buffalo Center North Iowa 58-42

  • 0

Lake Mills trucked Buffalo Center North Iowa on the road to a 58-42 victory on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Lake Mills and Buffalo Center North Iowa played in a 46-36 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Belmond-Klemme . Click here for a recap. Lake Mills took on Eagle Grove on January 24 at Lake Mills High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News