Too wild to tame: Dike-New Hartford topples Denver 53-35

Dike-New Hartford handed Denver a tough 53-35 loss for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 7.
Recently on November 30 , Dike-New Hartford squared up on Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.