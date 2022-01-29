Too wild to tame: Center Point CPU topples Marion 47-32

Center Point CPU grabbed a 47-32 victory at the expense of Marion in Iowa girls basketball on January 29.

The Stormin' Pointers darted in front of the Wolves 16-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Stormin' Pointers kept a 27-15 halftime margin at the Wolves' expense.

The Stormin' Pointers' position showed as they carried a 36-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

