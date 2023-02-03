Winthrop East Buchanan tipped and eventually toppled Calamus-Wheatland 51-40 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The last time Winthrop East Buchanan and Calamus-Wheatland played in a 55-27 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Lisbon . For results, click here. Winthrop East Buchanan took on Maynard West Central on January 30 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. Click here for a recap.

