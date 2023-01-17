Too much punch: Traer North Tama knocks out Garwin GMG 51-37

Traer North Tama dumped Garwin GMG 51-37 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The last time Traer North Tama and Garwin GMG played in a 59-46 game on January 18, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Traer North Tama faced off against Tama Meskwaki Settlement and Garwin GMG took on Dunkerton on January 5 at Garwin GMG High School. Click here for a recap.
