Too much punch: Northwood-Kensett knocks out Nashua-Plainfield 38-19

Northwood-Kensett pushed past Nashua-Plainfield for a 38-19 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Nashua-Plainfield and Northwood-Kensett played in a 48-46 game on December 3, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Riceville and Nashua-Plainfield took on Sheffield West Fork on January 6 at Sheffield West Fork High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.