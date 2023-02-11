La Porte City Union stretched out and finally snapped Oelwein to earn a 51-39 victory in Iowa girls basketball on February 11.

In recent action on February 6, La Porte City Union faced off against Denver . For more, click here. Oelwein took on West Union NFV on February 6 at Oelwein High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.