Too much punch: Iowa City knocks out North Liberty Liberty 73-59

Iowa City collected a 73-59 victory over North Liberty in Iowa girls basketball on January 28.
In recent action on January 22, Iowa City faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Liberty took on Waterloo West on January 18 at North Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
Iowa City made the first move by forging a 16-15 margin over North Liberty after the first quarter.
Iowa City's shooting moved to a 37-31 lead over North Liberty at the intermission.
Iowa City's influence showed as it carried a 53-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
