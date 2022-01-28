Too much punch: Iowa City knocks out North Liberty Liberty 73-59

Iowa City collected a 73-59 victory over North Liberty in Iowa girls basketball on January 28.

Iowa City made the first move by forging a 16-15 margin over North Liberty after the first quarter.

Iowa City's shooting moved to a 37-31 lead over North Liberty at the intermission.

Iowa City's influence showed as it carried a 53-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

