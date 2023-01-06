Too much punch: Fairbank Wapsie Valley knocks out La Porte City Union 47-37

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Fairbank Wapsie Valley will take its 47-37 victory over La Porte City Union for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 6.

La Porte City Union authored a promising start, taking a 15-8 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights constructed a bold start that built a 21-12 gap on the Warriors heading into the locker room.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-27 lead over La Porte City Union.

The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Knights 11-10 in the last stanza.

