Too much punch: Fairbank Wapsie Valley knocks out Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 31-19

Fairbank Wapsie Valley charged Guttenberg Clayton Ridge and collected a 31-19 victory at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High on December 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's shooting moved to a 17-13 lead over Guttenberg Clayton Ridge at the intermission.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's leg-up showed as it carried a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 6 , Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared up on Janesville in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

