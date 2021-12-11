Too much punch: Fairbank Wapsie Valley knocks out Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 31-19

Fairbank Wapsie Valley charged Guttenberg Clayton Ridge and collected a 31-19 victory at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High on December 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley's shooting moved to a 17-13 lead over Guttenberg Clayton Ridge at the intermission.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley's leg-up showed as it carried a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
