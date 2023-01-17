Too much punch: Dunkerton knocks out Tripoli 39-28

Dunkerton collected a solid win over Tripoli in a 39-28 verdict during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The last time Dunkerton and Tripoli played in a 39-35 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Tripoli faced off against Jackson Junction Turkey Valley and Dunkerton took on Garwin GMG on January 5 at Garwin GMG High School. For a full recap, click here.
