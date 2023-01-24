 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much punch: Cedar Falls knocks out North Liberty Liberty 68-53

Saddled up and ready to go, Cedar Falls spurred past North Liberty 68-53 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 24.

Cedar Falls jumped in front of North Liberty 18-16 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a tight 33-31 gap over the Lightning at the half.

Cedar Falls moved to a 52-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Lightning 16-10 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cedar Falls and North Liberty played in a 82-52 game on February 5, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, North Liberty faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Falls took on Iowa City on January 17 at Cedar Falls High School. For results, click here.

