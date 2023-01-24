Too much punch: Cedar Falls knocks out North Liberty Liberty 68-53

Saddled up and ready to go, Cedar Falls spurred past North Liberty 68-53 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 24.

Cedar Falls jumped in front of North Liberty 18-16 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a tight 33-31 gap over the Lightning at the half.

Cedar Falls moved to a 52-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Lightning 16-10 in the fourth quarter.

