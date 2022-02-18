Too much punch: Aplington-Parkersburg knocks out Osage 49-30

No quarter was granted as Aplington-Parkersburg blunted Osage's plans 49-30 in Iowa girls basketball on February 18.
In recent action on February 8, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Denver and Osage took on Sheffield West Fork on February 7 at Sheffield West Fork High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Falcons' shooting jumped to a 26-16 lead over the Green Devils at the half.
Aplington-Parkersburg's force showed as it carried a 45-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Aplington-Parkersburg made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Osage's offensive output in the final period 4-4.
