Too much fuss: Waverly-Sr stresses Epworth Western Dubuque 51-38

Waverly-Sr dumped Epworth Western Dubuque 51-38 on November 30 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Waverly-Sr made the first move by forging a 16-5 margin over Epworth Western Dubuque after the first quarter.

The Go-Hawks' offense darted to a 31-18 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Waverly-Sr's reign showed as it carried a 43-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

