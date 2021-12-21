Too much fuss: Iowa City stresses Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 63-53

Stretched out and finally snapped, Iowa City put just enough pressure on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy to earn a 63-53 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 14, Iowa City faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on December 14 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap
