Too much fuss: Clarksville stresses Janesville 51-34

Playing with a winning hand, Clarksville trumped Janesville 51-34 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 27, Clarksville faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Janesville took on Colo-Nesco on February 3 at Janesville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.