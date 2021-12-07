Too much fuss: Cedar Rapids Xavier stresses Dubuque Wahlert 54-40

Cedar Rapids Xavier grabbed a 54-40 victory at the expense of Dubuque Wahlert on December 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
