Too much fuss: Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson stresses Epworth Western Dubuque 62-49

Saddled up and ready to go, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson spurred past Epworth Western Dubuque 62-49 on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Waterloo West and Epworth Western Dubuque took on North Liberty on January 11 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. For more, click here.
