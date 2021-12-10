Too close for comfort, West Branch strains past Cascade 32-27

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Branch passed in a 32-27 victory at Cascade's expense in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 10.
In recent action on November 30, West Branch faced off against Durant and Cascade took on Anamosa on November 30 at Anamosa High School. For more, click here.
