Too close for comfort: Waverly-Sr edges Mason City 48-43

Waverly-Sr posted a tight 48-43 win over Mason City in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 31.
In recent action on January 25, Waverly-Sr faced off against Forest City and Mason City took on West Des Moines Valley on January 25 at Mason City High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.