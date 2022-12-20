 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too close for comfort: Marion strains past Manchester West Delaware 48-44

Yes, Marion looked relaxed while edging Manchester West Delaware, but no autographs please after its 48-44 victory in Iowa girls basketball on December 20.

The last time Marion and Manchester West Delaware played in a 55-52 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 9, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Van Horne Benton and Marion took on South Tama County on December 12 at South Tama County High School. For a full recap, click here.

