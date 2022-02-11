Too close for comfort: Marion Linn-Mar edges Iowa City 49-40

Marion Linn-Mar broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Iowa City 49-40 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The Lions broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-33 lead over the Little Hawks.

Marion Linn-Mar got the better of the final-quarter scoring 13-7 to finish the game in style.

