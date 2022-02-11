Too close for comfort: Marion Linn-Mar edges Iowa City 49-40

Marion Linn-Mar broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Iowa City 49-40 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The Lions broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-33 lead over the Little Hawks.
Marion Linn-Mar got the better of the final-quarter scoring 13-7 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on February 1, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Falls and Iowa City took on Waterloo West on February 4 at Waterloo West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
