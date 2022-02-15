Too close for comfort, Letts Louisa-Muscatine strains past Danville 39-37

Letts Louisa-Muscatine posted a tight 39-37 win over Danville during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Letts Louisa-Muscatine broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-3 lead over Danville.
The Falcons chalked up this decision in spite of the Bears' spirited final-quarter performance.
