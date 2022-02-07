Too close for comfort, Hudson strains past New Hampton 59-55

A tight-knit tilt turned in Hudson's direction just enough to squeeze past New Hampton 59-55 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Hudson faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and New Hampton took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on January 25 at New Hampton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Pirates opened with a 32-25 advantage over the Chickasaws through the first quarter.
Hudson's leg-up showed as it carried a 45-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Chickasaws fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Pirates would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.