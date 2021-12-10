Too close for comfort, Fairbank Wapsie Valley strains past Oelwein 48-44

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Fairbank Wapsie Valley to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Oelwein 48-44 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Warriors moved in front of the Huskies 16-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors kept an 18-15 half margin at the Huskies' expense.
The Warriors' upper hand showed as they carried a 32-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Oelwein fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Fairbank Wapsie Valley would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on December 2, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Oelwein took on Aplington-Parkersburg on December 2 at Oelwein High School. For a full recap, click here.
