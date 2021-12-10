Too close for comfort, Fairbank Wapsie Valley strains past Oelwein 48-44

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Fairbank Wapsie Valley to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Oelwein 48-44 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Warriors moved in front of the Huskies 16-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors kept an 18-15 half margin at the Huskies' expense.

The Warriors' upper hand showed as they carried a 32-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Oelwein fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Fairbank Wapsie Valley would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

