Too close for comfort, Fairbank Wapsie Valley strains past Ackley AGWSR 36-31

Mighty close, mighty fine, Fairbank Wapsie Valley wore a victory shine after clipping Ackley AGWSR 36-31 on December 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for the Cougars, who began with an 8-6 edge over the Warriors through the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars took a 21-11 lead over the Warriors heading to the half locker room.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-26 lead over Ackley AGWSR.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 8-5 to finish the game in style.

In recent action on December 7, Ackley AGWSR faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Hudson on December 7 at Hudson High School. For a full recap, click here.

