Too close for comfort: Cedar Rapids Xavier edges Cedar Rapids CR Washington 51-49

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Cedar Rapids Xavier didn't mind, dispatching Cedar Rapids CR Washington 51-49 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Epworth Western Dubuque on December 14 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.