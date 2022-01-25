Too close for comfort, Bettendorf strains past Eldridge North Scott 55-49

Bettendorf didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Eldridge North Scott 55-49 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Eldridge North Scott, who began with a 10-9 edge over Bettendorf through the end of the first quarter.
Bettendorf got the better of the final-quarter scoring 46-39 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on January 21, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf took on Davenport Assumption on January 11 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.