Too close for comfort: Belmond-Klemme strains past Armstrong North Union 44-41

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Belmond-Klemme nabbed it to nudge past Armstrong North Union 44-41 in Iowa girls basketball on January 24.
Last season, Armstrong North Union and Belmond-Klemme squared off with January 25, 2022 at Belmond-Klemme High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Lake Mills and Armstrong North Union took on Forest City on January 17 at Forest City High School. For a full recap, click here.
