Tipton finds its footing in victory over Stanwood North Cedar 53-24

Tipton swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Stanwood North Cedar 53-24 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 14, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Cascade and Tipton took on Goose Lake Northeast on December 10 at Tipton High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.