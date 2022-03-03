Time was on Cedar Rapids Xavier's side in final overtime of win over Dallas Center-Grimes 55-50

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one overtime for Cedar Rapids Xavier to defeat Dallas Center-Grimes 55-50 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Saints and the Mustangs settling for a 9-9 first-quarter knot.

Dallas Center-Grimes took a 15-11 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier heading to the intermission locker room.

The Saints broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-25 lead over the Mustangs.

The Saints got the better of the third overtime-period scoring 8-3 to finish the game in style.

