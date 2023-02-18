Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Fort Madison 62-28 on Feb. 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Marion. For results, click here.
