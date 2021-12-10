Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana rides the rough off Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 52-41

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana tipped and eventually toppled Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 52-41 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 10.
In recent action on December 3, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Solon and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Williamsburg on November 30 at Williamsburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.