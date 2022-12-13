 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana passes stress test against Solon 75-57

Riding a wave of production, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana surfed over Solon 75-57 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana a 21-12 lead over Solon.

The Clippers' offense darted in front for a 28-16 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana struck to a 56-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Solon and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off on December 3, 2021 at Solon High School. For more, click here.

