Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana overcomes Vinton-Shellsburg 68-57

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana collected a solid win over Vinton-Shellsburg in a 68-57 verdict in Iowa girls basketball action on January 24.
The last time Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Vinton-Shellsburg played in a 64-40 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Williamsburg and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on South Tama County on January 17 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.
