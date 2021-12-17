Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana overcomes Center Point CPU in competitive affair 55-50

Mighty close, mighty fine, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana wore a victory shine after clipping Center Point CPU 55-50 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 10, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Center Point CPU took on Dike-New Hartford on December 11 at Dike-New Hartford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
