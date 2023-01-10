 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana gives Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon the business 70-49

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 70-49 win over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana a 21-11 lead over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon.

The Clippers opened a giant 40-22 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana steamrolled to a 60-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs managed a 15-10 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with December 10, 2021 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 3, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with Monticello in a basketball game. For more, click here.

