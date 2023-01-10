Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana gives Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon the business 70-49

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 70-49 win over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana a 21-11 lead over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon.
The Clippers opened a giant 40-22 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana steamrolled to a 60-34 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Mustangs managed a 15-10 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with December 10, 2021 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on January 3, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with Monticello in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.