Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana dispatches Vinton-Shellsburg 50-40

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana dumped Vinton-Shellsburg 50-40 on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Vinton-Shellsburg faced off on January 25, 2022 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Iowa City and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on December 9 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For a full recap, click here.
