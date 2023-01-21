Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana denies Indianola's challenge 47-34

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana pushed past Indianola for a 47-34 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Center Point CPU. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.