Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana controls the action and Vinton-Shellsburg in affair 64-40

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-40 explosion on Vinton-Shellsburg on January 25 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Center Point CPU and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on January 11 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.