Thornburg Tri-County mows down Belle Plaine 53-33

Thornburg Tri-County left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Belle Plaine 53-33 on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Last season, Belle Plaine and Thornburg Tri-County faced off on December 7, 2021 at Thornburg Tri-County High School. For more, click here.

Recently on January 17, Belle Plaine squared off with Keota in a basketball game. For results, click here.

