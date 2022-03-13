The time has come to unveil the 2021-2022 All-Cedar Valley Girls Basketball Team. Before we get started, please know this wasn't easy. Normally, I don't bother with Honorable Mention, but in this case I had to. That's how much talent the Cedar Valley put on the hardwood this year for girls hoops. So, let's get started.

Player of the Year: Halli Poock, Waterloo West, junior

This one was tough. Between Poock, her teammate Sahara Williams and Dike-New Hartford's Peyton Petersen, it was almost impossible to choose. In the end, Poock's raw scoring and assist numbers gave her the edge over Williams and the fact that she did it against 5A competition put her ahead of Petersen. Poock was astounding this year, leading the Wahawks with 23.7 points per game, 5.6 assists per game and 4.5 steals per game. The junior also shot 54.8% from the field, 35.7% from three and 76.4% from the line. She crossed the 1,000 career point threshold, dropped 33 in a win with Williams out sick and helped lead West to the state championship game for the first time in 20 years. The All-State performer will be back for one last ride next season.

Coach of the Year: Bruce Dall, Dike-New Hartford

Dall would likely tell you himself that his job is made easier by having the talent that he does on the roster, but you have to give the coach his due. He's helped lead a dominant stretch for the Wolverines as they won the 2A state championship for the second straight year, going 25-2 in the process. The only losses DNH suffered on the year were to Center Point-Urbana (a 3A school that went 21-4) and Bishop Garrigan (the 1A state champions). Both of those losses came by a combined eight points. Consider that the bulk of the Wolverines' roster is made up of underclassmen and it's not hard to figure out why Dall has earned this award.

First Team

Poock

She's the MVP and finished fifth in the state regardless of classification for made shots from the floor, so what did you expect?

Sahara Williams, Waterloo West, junior

Williams has a case for Player of the Year after the numbers she put up. The All-State performer averaged 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, four assists and 3.9 steals per game this year while helping lead her team to a state runner-up finish. She also shot 49.9% from the field, 31.6% from deep and 66.7% from the line. Williams has offers from DePaul and USC with unofficial visits to Iowa and Iowa State. Before she puts the NCAA on notice, however, she'll have one more run at bringing West a state title.

Payton Petersen, Dike-New Hartford, sophomore

You could easily name Petersen Player of the Year and no one would argue. That's how good she was this year. Consider that in two years of high school, she's won four state titles (two in volleyball and two in basketball) and been named captain of the All-Tournament team in all four tournaments. That's how dominant Petersen has been as an athlete. The All-State selection averaged 18 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game while shooting an astonishing 65.2% from the field. The fact that she still has two more years of high school almost seems unfair to the rest of 2A.

Reese Johnson, Denver, senior

The fact that it took us this long to get to a senior should tell you how bright the future of girls basketball is in the Cedar Valley. With that being said, Johnson left quite the impression on the sport while she was here. Johnson, who will play college volleyball at Northern State University in South Dakota, was the heart and soul of the Cyclones this year. The All-State performer averaged 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game while shooting 44% from the field, 34.2% from deep and 71.7% from the line. She also broke the school record for career three-pointers while crossing the 1,000 point and 500 rebound threshold this season. In other words, Johnson was a beast.

Grace Hennessy, Denver, junior

The Cyclones had an outstanding quartet of seniors that will be hard to replace, but having a stud like Hennessy coming back will certainly soften the blow. Hennessy was outstanding this year in averaging 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. She also shot 45.1% from the field, 31.4% from three-point range and 73.8% from the line. Hennessey teamed with the seniors to lead Denver to the 2A state tournament for the first time since 2009 and helped the Cyclones pick up their first win at the tournament since 1999.

Brooklyn Love, Waterloo East, sophomore

While the Trojans may not have finished with an impressive win-loss record this year, the youthful squad showed that there's plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future. Love is probably the biggest reason for that as she just put up numbers you rarely see from a sophomore. The stud put up averages of 13.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and an unbelievable 4.9 blocks per game. Her 102 blocks were third in the state regardless of classification. There are some good things going on at Waterloo East that people should be excited for. Love is certainly one of them.

Katelyn Eggena, Waverly-Shell Rock, sophomore

It was hard picking the final member of the first team, but the best player on the fourth Cedar Valley team to make the state tournament seemed appropriate. The Go-Hawks weren't in Des Moines for long, but they don't get there at all if not for Eggena. Eggena led WSR with 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 67.3% from the line. She'll be back to try and lead the Go-Hawks back to Des Moines next season.

Second Team

Amanda Treptow, Jesup, senior

The J-Hawks went 19-4 overall including 8-0 in conference this season ending their season in the regional semifinals. Treptow was one of the main reasons for that as she closed her career with an excellent season. Treptow averaged 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 steals per contest this past season while shooting 41.5% from the field and 77.4% from the line.

Laney Pilcher, Jesup, junior

If Treptow was one of the main reasons the J-Hawks advanced to the regional semifinals, you better believe that Pilcher was too. In her penultimate season, Pilcher put up averages of 15.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and four steals per game. She'll be back for one more run at it next season and should only get better.

Addie Rhoades, Hudson, freshman

Even further proof that the future is in good hands in the Cedar Valley, Rhoades has a case for the first team and she's only a freshman. A standout in every sense of the word, the first year varsity player put up averages of 13.8 points, 9.6 boards and 2.7 steals per game. With three more years left with Rhoades, the Pirates should greatly improve from this season.

Reagan Wheeler, Waterloo Christian, sophomore

The Regents got off to one of the hottest starts you'll see this year before finishing 14-9 and falling in the regional semis. Wheeler was one of the two biggest reasons for that success and a big reason why WCHS should only continue to improve from last years success. The second year player finished with averages of 14.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game. She'll be back for another two years of standout play for the Regents.

Katie Costello, Waterloo Christian, sophomore

You were probably wondering what the other main reason was for the Regents' success, huh? Waterloo Christian must be ecstatic about having both Wheeler and Costello for another two seasons. Costello contributed 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals per game. The dynamic duo should lead the Regents to even more new heights next year.

Ellary Knock, Dike-New Hartford, junior

Knock was a second team All-State performer this past season after finishing the year as the second leading scorer on the best team in 2A. Knock's outside shooting ability was critical for the Wolverines' effort as she led the team with 34 made treys and put up 10.7 points per contest to go with five rebounds per game. Knock was also an outstanding defender for the 2A champs and will be back for a shot at a three-peat next season.

Allison Bonnette, Denver, senior

If you're looking for the definition of a do-it-all player, look no further than Bonnette. The senior was a jack of all trade for the Cyclones' semifinal team, averaging nine points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals while making 44 three-pointers.

Third Team

Sophia Hoffman, Dike-New Hartford, senior

You could reach your hand into a bag filled with the names of the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines and whichever you pull out would probably have a case for making the All-Cedar Valley team. While Hoffman's scoring/shooting numbers won't jump out at you, she was a true point guard as she had one of the nicest assist lines you'll see (6.5 per game, 156 total). She also averaged 3.2 steals per game with 77 total steals on the season, ending her career with a repeat state title.

Grace Knutson, Cedar Falls, sophomore

The Tigers had a group of talented seniors this year, but their two younger players may have been their finest. Knutson led the way for CFHS in averaging 12.4 points per game while also averaging 5.6 rebounds and making 43 three-pointers. Cedar Falls is probably pretty happy to have her for another two years. They're also surely happy to have...

Mya Crawford, Cedar Falls, freshman

While Knutson will be around for two more seasons, Crawford will be around for three more. Again, the Tigers had an excellent senior class and they always gave a true team effort. Still, Crawford was a standout with averages of 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 steals while shooting 45.2% from the field. Not a bad start to a career.

Brooklynn Smith, Waterloo West, senior

The Wahawks are still in excellent shape to contend for their first ever state title in girls basketball next year. However, losing the interior presence that Smith provided will absolutely hurt given how much attention she commanded. Smith was a third team All-State selection and while her raw numbers (8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks) are solid, that's not the real reason she's on this list. Smith's 6-foot-3 frame and interior scoring ability forced teams to account for her, freeing up more scoring opportunities for Poock and Williams. She will be missed next year, but was a part of three straight conference championships and three straight trips to Wells Fargo in her time.

Sierra Moore, Waterloo West, junior

Moore is another player that makes the list more for the impact she makes that can't be measured in numbers. Make no mistake, her numbers were solid as she led the team with 8.6 rebounds per game while chipping in 6.1 points and one block per game. Her defensive prowess was critical for the Wahawks' efforts, however. She'll be back for one more run at a state title next year.

Ellie Etjen, Aplington-Parkersburg, senior

Etjen formed a dynamic one-two punch with Ellen Waller this season. The senior helped lead AP to a winning record while averaging 12.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 49% from the field. The Falcons were surely glad to have her on their team for the time that they did.

Honorable Mention

NOTE: There won't be honorable mention for EVERY All-Cedar Valley Team. There will be for this one.

Ellen Waller, AP, junior (13.2 ppg)

Jadyn Peterson, DNH, sophomore (8.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, double-double in 2A title game)

Sarah Albaugh, CFHS, senior (11.4 ppg)

Anna Sandvold, CFHS, senior (9.8 ppg, 62 made 3s)

Macey McKenna, Hudson, junior (10.2 ppg, 10.2 rpg)

Morgan Bradley, CCHS, sophomore (10.2 ppg,5.5 rpg)

Maeson Wolff, Dunkerton, junior (10.9 ppg)

Kamryn Umthum, Janesville, senior (10.6 ppg)

