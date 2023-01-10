 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tama Meskwaki Settlement squeaks past Traer North Tama in tight tilt 57-54

Tama Meskwaki Settlement fans held their breath in an uneasy 57-54 victory over Traer North Tama for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 10.

Last season, Tama Meskwaki Settlement and Traer North Tama squared off with November 30, 2021 at Tama Meskwaki Settlement School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 3, Tama Meskwaki Settlement faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Traer North Tama took on Belle Plaine on January 5 at Belle Plaine High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

