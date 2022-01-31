 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tama Meskwaki Settlement darts by Garwin GMG in easy victory 44-24

Tama Meskwaki Settlement didn't tinker around with Garwin GMG. A 44-24 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 31.

Recently on January 25 , Garwin GMG squared up on Colo-Nesco in a basketball game .

The first quarter gave Tama Meskwaki Settlement a 10-5 lead over Garwin GMG.

Tama Meskwaki Settlement jumped on top in front of Garwin GMG 33-16 to begin the fourth quarter.

West girls cruise past East 60-36

West girls cruise past East 60-36

Hallie Poock (17 points, six boards) and Sahara Williams (16 points) led the Wahawks while the Trojans were led by Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putman (15 points, eight rebounds).

